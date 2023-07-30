In The Other Religion They’re Ready To Die But We Christians Today Can’t Make Such Sacrifice-Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking on Topic: THE MYSTERY OF SACRIFICE, the cleric reportedly stated that “In The Other Religion, They Are Ready To Die, But We Christians Today Are Not Ready To Make Sacrifices. Little did we know that there is nothing you can do to scare a person who is not afraid to die. This is the problem of Christianity: a lack of sacrifice. Speaking further he said “The early Christians made sacrifices. They tore out their eyes with the family watching. They peeled off the fingernails of people because of the gospel. They buried them in the ground and allowed their heads alone to be floating on the ground for days because of the gospel. They nailed some of them on the cross upside down. For some, they pulled off the hair on their heads with giant clippers. Some were fed to lions. Some were tortured, with hot irons being dipped into their bodies. They made sacrifices.

Speaking further he said “But Christians these days do not want to make any sacrifices. People travel to distant lands. They walk across deserts to get there. People try to get away through the holes in aircraft. They sacrifice. While I was in the University of Lagos many years ago, I was quite young at the time. But I went to school with people who were the age of my father. In the night in the reading room, I could see the sacrifices these old men and women were making just to educate themselves. They would swallow plenty of coffee to remain awake; they would even take a lot of “Alabukun” tablets just to remain awake. Sometimes, in order not to sleep, they would put their legs in water just to remain awake. They were making sacrifices.

Speaking further he said “People were hiding inside petrol tankers to get into another country. Human beings would make sacrifices like this, but when it comes to the things of God, the sacrifice level is very low. It is a big disease that has entered the body of Christ. Some cannot sacrifice anything for their church; they do not attend house fellowship; even in their groups, they do not participate; they cannot point to anything specific they have done for their church; they just come, pray, and go away. It is unchristlike.

