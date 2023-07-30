In The Obidient Family, We Risk Leaving The 99 Safe Ones In Search Of One In Distress- Ken Okonkwo

A veteran Nollywood actor and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, has noted that in the Obidient family, they don’t leave anyone behind, noting that they risk leaving the 99 safe ones in search of one in distress.

Speaking further, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo noted that love is their lifestyle in the Obidient family and that unity is their strength, noting that Col Chinyere Obi (rtd) is one of their own. He then emphatically stated that they stand for a new Nigeria.

Kenneth Okonkwo made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, after meeting with Col Chinyere Obi, whom he claimed was shot by hoodlums, when she was trying to protect Labour Party’s votes during the just concluded presidential election.

He wrote: “In the Obidient family, we do not leave anyone behind. We risk leaving the 99 safe ones in search of one in distress. Love is our lifestyle, and Unity is our strength. Col Chinyere Obi (Retd) is one of our own and in love for a new Nigeria we stand. As e dey sweet us, e dey pain them.”

In a separate tweet that was made by Kenneth Okonkwo, he disclosed that Col Chinyere Obi was attack by some hoodlums who shot her for defending the votes for a new Nigeria, but she reinstated her love for the quest for a new Nigeria championed by Peter Obi. He went on and noted that all attempts by the hoodlum failed.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)