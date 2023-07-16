NEWS

In The Next Nigeria, You Won’t Be A Leader Unless You Have Classmates & You Have Good Certificate-PO

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, while addressing some students of pacesetter, has advised them on the need to relate properly with one another

In a video that is currently circulating online, he told them that the direction that the country is heading will demand that they produce their classmates to attain leadership positions

He told them to make sure that they work hard and also obtain good certificates so that when the need arises, they will be good to go

He said ” Remain with your classmates because I can tell you that In the next Nigeria, you will not be a leader unless you attended a school, unless people know your classmates and unless you have good certificates. We want to change it. So, when People say I went to pacesetter, people will say yes, he was in class with this person and that person and you will be celebrated and you will bring your certificate and nobody will doubt it “

