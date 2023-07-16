In The Next Nigeria, You Won’t Be A Leader Unless You Have Classmates & You Have Good Certificate-Peter Gregory Obi

Recently, it was reported that Peter Gregory Obi, a well known Nigerian politician, former governor of Anambra State, and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was invited to the educational gathering where he rendered his speech to the graduating students.

While address the students, the outstanding politician, Peter Gregory Obi, urged the students to cooperate with one another and strive towards achieving good certificate.

Addressing the students in a viral video, Peter Obi noted that the direction the country is heading will demand that they produce their classmates to attain leadership position, urging them to work very hard, and also obtain good certificates so that when the need arises, they will be good to go.

According to Peter Obi, he said, “Remain with your classmates because I can tell you that in the next Nigeria, you will not be a leader unless you attended a school, unless people know your classmates and unless you have good certificate. We want to change it. So, when people say I went to pacesetter, people will say yes, he was in class with this person, and that person and you will be celebrated and you will bring your certificates, and nobody will bring your certificate and nobody will doubt it”

