In The Next Nigeria, You Will Not Be A Leader Unless You Attended A School – Peter Obi Says

For the foreseeable future, only individuals with good certifications will be allowed to run the country, according to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the recent general elections.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made this statement at the commencement ceremony for Pacesetters Academy in Abuja.

Peter Obi, a leader in the Labour Party, ran for president in the most recent election but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate backed by the All Progressives Congress. Since then, he has begun assembling a legal team to contest the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

When asked for comment, Peter Obi stated, “In the next Nigeria, you will not be a leader unless you attended a school, unless you know your classmates, unless you have a good certificate whereby if you bring your certificate, nobody will doubt it.”

Educating the populace is essential to lifting them out of poverty, he continued. More education is essential because it helps individuals lift themselves out of poverty. If you want to diminish humanity as you lift people out of poverty, you must invest in their education.

He continued, “Education is the single most important factor in lifting people out of poverty. Twenty million youngsters who are not in school today cannot be expected to contribute to tomorrow’s progress. We have no choice but to put money into schools.

