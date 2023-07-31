In The Meeting We Saw, Did You See Who Was Sitting Next To Tinubu? That Is Loyalty Speaking- Ogeah

Chike Ogeah’s interview shed light on Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political prowess, noting his lifelong dedication to politics, acknowledging his expertise in decision-making as an accountant, and emphasizing the significance of loyalty in the realm of politics, illustrated by an example from a recent ECOWAS meeting.

In a recent interview with Arise , Chike Ogeah, the former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, spoke about Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a seasoned politician, emphasizing that politics has been the core of his entire life. Ogeah also acknowledged Tinubu’s professional background as an accountant, praising his intelligence in decision-making.

According to him, “Whether you like it or not, our people must understand this. Tinubu is a politician to the core. He’s intelligent; yes, he’s an accountant and all that,but basically, life has been all about politics, and one thing I can tell you about politics, having been involved myself, is that politics is 99% about loyalty. Tinubu would always recognise loyalty in everything he did. Loyalty will be a prime purpose, and that is why, if you notice, I don’t know whether you see the setup the way it is now; I don’t know how it was in your time, but even in the meeting we saw, did you see who was sitting next to Tinubu? That is loyalty speaking. Maybe he doesn’t have a minister of foreign affairs yet, but that was loyalty speaking. “

Having personal experience in politics, Ogeah shared his insights, highlighting that loyalty plays a pivotal role, constituting about 99% of the political landscape. According to him, political success often hinges on one’s ability to maintain strong and unwavering loyalty to their allies and party.

During an ECOWAS meeting held in Abuja, Ogeah pointed out an example that demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to loyalty. The person sitting beside Tinubu at the meeting evidently showcased the depth of their loyalty towards him, highlighting the strong bonds he fosters within his political circles.

( Video credit: Arise (12:55)



Quoted (

)