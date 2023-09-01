In The Last 12 Months, I Have Empowered Over 25,000 Imo State Youths In Digital Skills – Hope Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has come out to reveal that he has empowered over 25,000 youths in various digital skills in Imo State.

According to Gov. Uzodimma who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, most men and women will also be empowered in various digital skills in the next few weeks in the state.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“Nigeria is like a federation and at the state level, we are like the subnational. In Imo State for example, I have started creating jobs. As at the last count, in the last 12 months, I have empowered over 25,000 Imo state Youths in digital skills. They have started their own business and in the next 9 days, I will empower and equip up to 20,000 men and women in different types of digital skills.”

“I have the most robust digital platforms that is meant to bring up youths to start their own business and also advance to learn on skill or the other. By last week, we’ve gotten out of the 5000 men and women that we graduated, over 1800 working opportunities in international companies abroad. And they are earning salaries, so we are trying to create prosperity consistent with the manifesto of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

