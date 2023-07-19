In The Interest Of Fairness, The Next APC National Secretary Should Come From The S/East – Gololo

A retired Army General, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Garus Gololo, has said that in the interest of fairness, the next APC National Secretary should come from the South East geopolitical zone of the country (Punch).

APC Chieftain, Garus Gololo.

Gololo, who made this assertion recently, while giving his opinion on where the former Secretary, Iyiola Omisore’s successor should come from, argued that it was not appropriate and fair for the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national Secretary of the party to come from the same geopolitical zone.

According to the APC chieftain’s words; “If we want to be fair to all sections of the country, the next (APC) National Secretary should come from the South East. The president is from the South West, the Secretary of the party is not supposed to come from the South West.”

Gololo, who alluded to the view that the distribution of the top positions within the party had been unfair, following the emergence of Tinubu as president, went further to assert that Omisore’s resignation, offered an opportunity for the party to bring a sense balance in the power equation – by giving the position of the National Secretary to the South East region.

Image credit: New Telegraph, Punch

