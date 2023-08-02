In The Case Of A Rerun, It Is Obi That The Constitution Permits To Go For Rerun – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, stated that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, informed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that the Supreme Court had ruled the electronic transmission of election results to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IREV) as part of the electoral process.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account on August 1st, Okonkwo addressed the controversial issue of the 25% votes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the February 25th presidential election. He clarified that according to the Constitution, a candidate must win at least 25% of the vote in the FCT to be declared the winner. Thus, Peter Obi would be the only candidate eligible for a rerun under the Constitution.

The Labour Party and Peter Obi are challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election result, claiming that Tinubu did not receive 25% of the vote in Abuja. They presented evidence that the electronic transmission and uploading of results to the IREV Portal were essential components of the electoral process, and any attempt to remove such results would render the election null and void.

Once Obi and the Labour Party’s final address has been adopted, the tribunal will make a ruling and notify the involved parties.

