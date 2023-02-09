In The 2019 Election, APC Had 700,000 Votes And Used 300,000 Votes To Beat The Opposition—Dabiri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labor Party’s candidate for the Central Senate District of Lagos State, Abiodun Abubakar Dabiri, speaking in an interview with Central, alleges that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not in full control of the state of Lagos as before. Dabiri says that although Lagos State appears to be Asiwaju’s stronghold, he could lose in his own backyard due to new voters.

He analyzed the fact that 5 million voters were registered for the 2019 election, but only 700,000 voted for the Progressive National Congress. He pointed out that the millions of people who did not vote that day may have changed the outcome of the election. He said Lagos now has 2.5 million new voters, which could be a game changer in the upcoming elections. He said,

“Things have changed a lot since the 2019 election in Lagos,” And I believe Tinubu might not win Lagos State in this election due to the new numbers of registered voters. In the 2019 election, we had almost 5 million PVCs. How many votes did the APC use to win? They had 700,000 votes and used only 300,000 votes to beat the opposition.

This is about 10% of the available PVC. The total number of PVCs available at the time could change the course of the election, but we now have 2 million more PVCs in Lagos. “So the State of Lagos didn’t blockade Asiwaju, and he knows it.”

Watch Video Here

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)