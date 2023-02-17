NEWS

In South-West, Almost All Politicians Irrespective Of Party Affiliation Have Adopted Tinubu -Keyamo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In South-West, Almost All Politicians Irrespective Of Party Affiliation Have Adopted Tinubu -Keyamo

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has reacted after a huge crowd attended the presidential campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next week’s election.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate was in Ibadan yesterday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally. He also used the opportunity to visit the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Festus Keyamo said; “Grand entry of ⁦@officialABAT⁩ to Ibadan yesterday. It was a carnival. In the South West, almost all politicians, irrespective of party affiliation, have adopted ⁦@officialABAT⁩ as their candidate”

The recent post by Festus Keyamo on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

News Source – Festus Keyamo Verified Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds
News )

#SouthWest #Politicians #Irrespective #Party #Affiliation #Adopted #Tinubu #KeyamoIn South-West, Almost All Politicians Irrespective Of Party Affiliation Have Adopted Tinubu -Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-17 10:17:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023: I think it is weakness of the party not to have punished Wike, Ortom & others-Segun Sowunmi

5 mins ago

Emefiele And An Army General Don’t Want Elections To Hold, They Want An Interim Government -El-Rufai

10 mins ago

APC Is Not Fighting Buhari On Behalf Of Nigerians, It’s Fighting For Survival – Eze Nzehocha

15 mins ago

Naira Scarcity: Two Presidential Candidates Own Banks, Have Access To Huge Funds – El-Rufai

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button