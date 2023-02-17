In South-West, Almost All Politicians Irrespective Of Party Affiliation Have Adopted Tinubu -Keyamo

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has reacted after a huge crowd attended the presidential campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next week’s election.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate was in Ibadan yesterday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally. He also used the opportunity to visit the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Festus Keyamo said; “Grand entry of ⁦@officialABAT⁩ to Ibadan yesterday. It was a carnival. In the South West, almost all politicians, irrespective of party affiliation, have adopted ⁦@officialABAT⁩ as their candidate”

The recent post by Festus Keyamo on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

News Source – Festus Keyamo Verified Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds

News )

#SouthWest #Politicians #Irrespective #Party #Affiliation #Adopted #Tinubu #KeyamoIn South-West, Almost All Politicians Irrespective Of Party Affiliation Have Adopted Tinubu -Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-17 10:17:05