In Rivers, Wike’s Influence Made APC Get 231,000 Votes As Against PDP’s 88,000 & LP 175,000— Kassim Afegbua

During an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, stated that Wike’s influence during the 2023 General election in Rivers State made the APC get 231,000 votes as against the PDP’s 88,000 votes and the Labour Party’s 175,000 votes. He stated that Wike showed support to so many people during the 2023 general election just to ensure that a southerner becomes president.

Kassim Afegbua added that no party has ever won in Rivers State aside from the PDP, but Wike influenced the Votes to ensure that the APC won. He stated that the immediate former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike supported the APC and made it coast to victory in his state.

According to him, “Wike supported the APC, and if you look at the pattern of the result from Rivers State, since 1999, up until 2023, no party has ever won Rivers State; even when Amaechi in 2019 was a minister and worked for the reelection of Buhari, they never defeated the PDP. So in 2023, the influence of Wike saw to the point that, despite all the crises, insecurity, and what have you, we still scored 231,000 votes as against PDP 88,000 and Labour Party 175,000. And Wike’s influence also extends to other stages, so because of that G5, they played a lot of roles to ensure that a southern president emerged. “

