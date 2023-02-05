In PDP, A Vice President Childishly Fought With His President Over How To Share Money – Oshiomhole

The former Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tackled the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party for speaking down on APC.

While answering some questions on Channels Television, Adams Oshiomhole was asked by Seun about his opinion on comments made by PDP where they referred to the APC as a childish party.

Adams Oshiomhole responded and said that PDP became a childish party when they chose to change it’s name without been baptized after Atiku Abubakar confessed (after they lost power in 2015), that they spent $16 billion to fix the power sector and nothing was delivered whereas all the contractors were fully paid.

He went on to say that it is childish for people to have involved themselves in what was going on in PDP that brought Nigeria to the ground. Oshiomhole said that Nigerians wouldn’t have chased PDP out of power if they were performing well.

Adams said that in PDP, a Vice President childishly fought with his president over how to share money. He also said that it is in PDP that a sitting vice President decamped from the party under which he was elected even though he is back to that party.

Content created and supplied by: Nasagist (via 50minds

News )

