In Order To Enable All Of Us To Enjoy Our Break A Token Has Been Sent To Our Various Account – Akpabio

In a viral video on social media, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, claimed that money had been sent to senators’ accounts so they could enjoy their break. Following the conclusion of ministerial screening, the Nigerian Senate began its recess on Monday. Akpabio stated that funds have been sent to the lawmakers so they can enjoy their holidays while speaking on the Senate floor just before the plenary session ended.

He said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly.”

However, after a brief pause, the Senate President quickly walked back the assertion. The Senate President’s expression indicated that he was unaware he was making the statement on live television.

He later said, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailbox.”

