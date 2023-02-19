In November 2022 Obi was already defeated & his disrespectful Obidients will verify soon-Lauretta Onochie

The board chair of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, recently expressed her opinion about Mr Peter Gregory Obi, the labour party’s (LP) nominee for president, on her verified Facebook page.

“Peter Obi was already beaten in November 2022 & his disrespectful OBIDIENTS (fans) will verify shortly (within the next one week),” Lauretta Onochie wrote in response to Ifeco Senior, one of her supporters.

Ifeco Senior stepped into criticising my message without being mentioned, thus I believe Peter Gregory Obi’s supporters in the Labour Party (LP) have no regard for others, continued Lauretta Onochie.

Ifeco Senior advised Lauretta Onochie to endorse Peter Gregory Obi in the main post that sparked the discussion over him after viewing a video that the NDDC chairman tweeted of the time former senators Kashim Shettima and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were greeted by a huge throng in Borno state.

