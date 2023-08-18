In Nigeria, The Rule Of Law Has Eyes, It Fears The Powerful, The Connected & The Rich-Okutepa Claims

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a counsel to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has claimed that the rule of law in Nigeria has eyes, noting that it fears the powerful, the connected, the rich and those who are connected to those who have power in the country.

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa made it known that there are no consequences for principalities and the connected crooked politicians and political class, noting that evil thrives in the country because of that.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, stating it clearly that the manner people in power use laws in Nigeria is often unjust.

Some parts of his tweet read: “But in Nigeria the rule of law has eyes. It fears the powerful, the connected, the rich and those that are connected to those who have state power. There are are no consequences for principalities and the connected crooked politicians and political class. That is why evil thrives”

Furthermore, Mr Okutepa made it known that there are two faces of law in Nigeria today, the one that is being applied to those in power to favour them and the one that is being applied to ordinary citizens of Nigeria. He also made it clear that the rule of law should show no favour to anybody, if we really want to develop as a nation.

