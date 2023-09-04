In Nigeria Someone With PhD Will Support Non-Performing Politicians- Jibrin Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that in Nigeria today, some individuals with PhD will openly support non performing politicians to retain power, just because the politicians come from his or her place, thereby demanding to know the value of education for some Nigerians or because they are benefiting from the corrupt politicians.

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa made it known that when he sees educated persons in politics behaving worst than illiterate people, he weeps for Nigeria State. The LP counsel went on and demanded to know when some educated individuals in the country will have the interest of Nigerians as their goal, instead of primordial tribal interests.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his official X handle on Monday morning. He went on and stated it clearly that Nigerians need leaders and not rulers, noting that our rulers have ruined us in Nigeria.

Some Parts of his Tweet read: “I wondered what is the value of education for some Nigerians. In Nigeria someone with PhD will support non-performing politicians to remain or retain power because the politicians come from his or her place or the politicians steal from offices and they benefit from them.”

Lately, Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, has been a strong advocate of good governance in the country and also a strong critic of bad leaders in the country. With lawyers like Mr Jibrin Okutepa in the country’s legal system, Nigeria will definitely be a better country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)