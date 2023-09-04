NEWS

In Nigeria Someone With PhD Will Support Non-Performing Politicians- Jibrin Okutepa

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that in Nigeria today, some individuals with PhD will openly support non performing politicians to retain power, just because the politicians come from his or her place, thereby demanding to know the value of education for some Nigerians or because they are benefiting from the corrupt politicians.

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa made it known that when he sees educated persons in politics behaving worst than illiterate people, he weeps for Nigeria State. The LP counsel went on and demanded to know when some educated individuals in the country will have the interest of Nigerians as their goal, instead of primordial tribal interests.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his official X handle on Monday morning. He went on and stated it clearly that Nigerians need leaders and not rulers, noting that our rulers have ruined us in Nigeria.

Some Parts of his Tweet read: “I wondered what is the value of education for some Nigerians. In Nigeria someone with PhD will support non-performing politicians to remain or retain power because the politicians come from his or her place or the politicians steal from offices and they benefit from them.”

Lately, Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, has been a strong advocate of good governance in the country and also a strong critic of bad leaders in the country. With lawyers like Mr Jibrin Okutepa in the country’s legal system, Nigeria will definitely be a better country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Edo elections: PDP wins 18 LGAs as LP, APC kick

7 mins ago

Why Tinubu should not be blamed for Nigerian’s economic hardship – Sanusi Lamido

9 mins ago

I will not fail Nigerians, Tinubu reiterates

18 mins ago

Why Gabriel Jesus Should Displace Eddie Nketiah in The Starting Line Up

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button