In Nigeria Someone With PhD Will Support Non-Performing Politicians- Jibrin Okutepa

Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, the legal representative of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has raised concerns about the state of education and political allegiance in Nigeria. He pointed out that in today’s Nigeria, some individuals holding PhDs openly endorse underperforming politicians solely because these politicians hail from the same region. This, he noted, raises questions about the true value of education for some Nigerians and suggests that some are benefiting from corrupt politicians.

Expanding on his observations, Mr. Okutepa lamented the behavior of educated individuals in politics, which he believes can sometimes be worse than that of the less educated. He expressed his sorrow for the state of Nigeria when educated politicians prioritize tribal interests over the welfare of the nation’s citizens.

Mr. Jibrin Okutepa conveyed these thoughts through a tweet posted on his official handle on Monday morning. He emphasized the need for leaders, not rulers, in Nigeria, asserting that the actions of certain rulers have had a detrimental impact on the country.

His tweet included the statement, “I wondered what the value of education is for some Nigerians. In Nigeria, someone with a PhD will support non-performing politicians to remain in power because the politicians come from his or her place or because the politicians steal from offices and they benefit from them.”

Lately, Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, has emerged as a vocal advocate for good governance in the country and a staunch critic of ineffective leadership. With legal professionals like him in Nigeria’s legal system, there is optimism for a brighter future for the country.

