“In Nigeria, It Has Become A Fight For Survival, Not Progression”, Kenneth’s Attacks Tinubu’s Govt.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent lawyer and spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has highlighted the alarming consequences of Nigeria’s lack of a legitimate government.

According to an interview with trust TV, Okonkwo argues that international bodies are disregarding Nigeria due to its leadership crisis, which he believes is hindering the nation’s progress and potential.

According to Okonkwo, Nigerians are left with no option but to fight for their basic needs, as the country grapples with a myriad of challenges.

He emphasizes that the current state of affairs has transformed Nigeria into a battle for survival, rather than a journey towards progress.

The lack of access to food, dwindling transportation options, and diminishing social life have left the population in dire straits.

Okonkwo expresses deep sorrow at the missed opportunities and wasted potential of Nigeria. As a country blessed with abundant human and material resources, Nigeria should be ascending to the ranks of a global superpower.

However, the pervasive poverty that plagues the nation has earned it the unfortunate title of the “poverty capital of the world.” Okonkwo squarely places the blame on leadership, asserting that the situation is only worsening.

One of the most alarming consequences of Nigeria’s leadership crisis is its increasing insignificance in the international community.

Okonkwo points out that international bodies are now overlooking Nigeria due to the perceived illegitimacy of its government.

This disregard has detrimental implications for the nation’s diplomatic relationships, economic prospects, and overall influence on the global stage.

In his own words, “In Nigeria, it has become a fight for survival, not progression. There’s no more food to eat, there’s no more transport to take them to their workplace, and there is no more social life.”

