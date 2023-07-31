NEWS

‘In My Second 4 Years As Governor, I Have Never Slept Outside Rivers State’ – Nyesom Wike

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike speaking at the Senate Floor has alleged that he never slept outside Rivers State during his second tenure as Governor. He stated during his ministerial screening that he made sure he hung around the state to face all the challenges. According to him, while he was leaving office he was celebrated as a hero. 

He said, ”Many of you, including Mr President, you will attest to the fact that you have even come to Rivers state to commission project. It does not matter which affiliation. Many Nigerians have come to Rivers State to commission projects. 

There is nothing like magic. It’s a question of what passion and commitment you have. Do you love your people? And I can say that in my second 4 years as Governor, I have never slept outside Rivers State. I make sure that I’m in my state to face the challenges and solve the problem. And that was why when I was leaving, I left as a hero.”

