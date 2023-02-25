NEWS

In my own situation, it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly- Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The fact that voting has been taking place at several locations across Nigeria for the purpose of determining who will become the country’s next president is no longer news. The presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Peter Obi, has said that in his own situation, it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly. He said this when asking about the ongoing election going on in Anambra in his village during the Arise TV Monday morning show.

According to him, I’ll say is fairly okay. I came to the polling unit queued up like every other voter (I think I was wrong, but 20 something) and within a short time I was created, then went through the BVAS process, which was seamless and averted, so for me it was okay, but I can’t use it to assess what’s happening all over the country because we hear reports of other people’s experiences, but in my own situation it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly.

What’s your take on this, dear esteemed readers?

Source: YouTube.

Horlablog (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Video Of Bauchi Voters Using Torchlights To Cast Their Votes At 9pm Surfaces Online

13 mins ago

EFCC apprehends a lecturer with N306,700 and a lady with 18 PVCs.

27 mins ago

Vote Casting In Rivers State Impeded By Rain And Technical Glitches

59 mins ago

2023 Election: Adams Oshiomole Allegedly Apprehends Labour Party Agent Buying Votes

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button