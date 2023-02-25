In my own situation, it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The fact that voting has been taking place at several locations across Nigeria for the purpose of determining who will become the country’s next president is no longer news. The presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Peter Obi, has said that in his own situation, it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly. He said this when asking about the ongoing election going on in Anambra in his village during the Arise TV Monday morning show.

According to him, I’ll say is fairly okay. I came to the polling unit queued up like every other voter (I think I was wrong, but 20 something) and within a short time I was created, then went through the BVAS process, which was seamless and averted, so for me it was okay, but I can’t use it to assess what’s happening all over the country because we hear reports of other people’s experiences, but in my own situation it was okay and the lion was moving on seamlessly.

