In My Office The Only Thing I Don’t Have Is A Computer And It Has Been Discussed- Sen. Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s response to Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s comments highlights that the federal government does provide the basic necessities for senators’ offices, including furniture and cars. While acknowledging room for personal preferences and improvements, he dispelled the notion that essential items were completely absent from their workspace, encouraging fellow senators to proactively address any concerns they may have about their office setup.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim of Ondo state recently participated in an interview on Channels Television, during which he addressed the remarks made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole concerning the alleged lack of furniture and other amenities in his Senate office. Senator Ibrahim disagreed with Oshiomhole’s assertion, stating that it is not entirely accurate. According to him, the federal government has indeed provided essential items such as chairs, tables, rugs, and other necessary furnishings for their offices. He further emphasized that every senator is provided with a car, highlighting that none of them have to resort to walking or using taxis to reach the Senate.

Moreover, Senator Ibrahim shared his own experience, revealing that his office is well-equipped with the exception of a computer, a matter that has already been discussed with the Senate president. He pointed out that while Adams Oshiomhole, as a senator, might not have personally liked some of the items present in his office, it doesn’t mean those items were absent or lacking. In fact, Senator Ibrahim asserted that any senator who is dissatisfied with the provided facilities has the liberty to make necessary changes according to their preferences.

Please watch the video below:

https://youtu.be/yI_SiuSR8rU

