In my next life, I’m definitely coming back as an Igbo or Edo man – Tunde Ednut

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Blogger, Comedian, Entertainer and Musician, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, known professionally as Tunde Ednut took to social media to dish out a lovely video of Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie praying for Media Personality, Chude.

Tunde shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 3rd day of August, 2023 and he revealed in the caption that in his next life, he’s definitely coming back as an Igbo man or an Edo Man.

The renowned Blogger revealed that there’s something beautiful about the Igbo and Edo people that he loves so much. He further stressed that he love both languages and he wish he could speak them.

“In his Words”

“In my next life, I’m definitely coming back as an Igbo man or an Edo Man. There’s just something beautiful about the Igbo and the Edo people that I love so much, I love their language and I wish I could speak them”, Tunde wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Tunde Ednut is considered as one of the finest and most prominent blogger in Nigeria, he came into prominence some couple of years back as a comedian before ditching Comedy for music later on. He started his music career in 2011 with his debut single “My Kind Song”, but along the line, Tunde left the entertainment scene and when he returned, he returned as a full blown blogger. He’s currently one of the hottest blogger in the country with over 6 million followers on Instagram, he’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)