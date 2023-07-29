In My 100 Days in Office, I’ll Make Sure Commissioned Projects Spread Around The 23 LG—Gov Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, disclosed that he would ensure that the projects that will be commissioned within his 100 days in office are distributed throughout the 23 local government areas of the state. He was speaking about his development plans for the people of Rivers State.

The governor of Rivers State said that he has pledged to assist more people with projects across the board. He said, “There is a 240-meter bridge that goes to Apkade from here to the other side. So, if this project is finished, we understand what it implies. We’re going to finish it because Abua doesn’t need to go the Ahoada axis as they can reach Emohua from here and are already there. The initiative that will directly affect the lives of our people is this one. The goal of government is to make people happy by providing the amenities they need.”

He said, “We’ll attempt to make sure that the project that will be commissioned will spread across the 23 local governments in our 100 days in office. There should be roughly 3 to 4 projects in each of the senatorial districts if we are unable to secure the 23; nonetheless, overall, we must provide for the needs of our populace. Priority projects are those that will be very significant and crucial to our state’s economic development as well as the things we’ll continue to undertake and do.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: AIT (30:04)

Williams101 (

)