In Line With President Tinubu Directive, It Can No Longer Be Business As Usual – Tunji Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, has made an emphasis on clearing all Passport backlogs, which should not take more than 2 weeks because it is the right of the people. He said that there is no excuse for passports to be delayed in the country, stating that scarcity and delay in giving fresh passports and renewal can stir up corruption in the sector. Revealing that according to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives, the issuance and clearance of passports will no longer be business as usual.

Tunji-Ojo made the statement during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics, saying that, after clearing backlogs, no Nigerians should wait for more than 2 weeks for the passport. Stating that owning a green passport is the right of every Nigerian but not a privilege because it is not excusable for anyone to be treated with disrespect as a result of the passport application. He also added that the directive from the president won’t no longer be a business as usual.

“In line with the directive of Mr. President, it can no longer be business as usual. We have critically analyzed all these scenarios – from the point of going online to fill out the form to the point of payment, to the point of picking a date, to the point of biometrics, to the point of issuance of passports. And we understand the service providers involved and we have been able to see one or two things to put right,”

Prayer-updates (

)