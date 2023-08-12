NEWS

In Less Than 100 Days, APC Has Given Nigerians A Theory Of Misgovernance That Brings No Hope- Oseloka H Obaze

One of the chieftains of the labour party, Oseloka H Obaze has stated that in less than 100 days, the ruling party has given Nigerians a theory of misgovernance that bring no hope

The close aide to the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to make the statement

His statement is coming following the current situation in the country

In his post that has been generating lots of comments from social media users, he said that the theory of governance that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has foisted on Nigerians in less than 100 days, is practice of misgovernance, profligacy, dissonance and discontent

In his post, he said that practice of governace is that which does not represent change or hope

” In less than 100 days, APC has foisted on Nigerians a totalizing theory and practice of misgovernance” he wrote

