In Lagos, it is rare to find a family without Muslims, Christians, or Traditionalists- Bode George.

Chief Bode George, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, has expressed his disapproval of the protests surrounding the appointment of Commissioners in Lagos State. These protests are centered around concerns about the perceived imbalance in the representation of Muslims and Christians in the list of commissioners.

Bode George pointed out that the diversity of religious beliefs within families in Lagos State is significant, with most families encompassing members who are Muslims, Christians, and Traditionalists. Given this reality, he questioned the rationale behind infusing religious considerations into the process of managing the affairs of Lagos State.

The politician further elaborated that an individual’s religion is a personal matter, and he found it puzzling that some individuals were attempting to inject religious factors into matters of public governance. In Chief Bode George’s view, one’s religious affiliation should not impact their ability to hold public office effectively.

Bode George highlighted instances that underscore the common ground between Christianity and Islam, emphasizing that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has effectively served individuals from both religious backgrounds. He urged against allowing divisive religious sentiments to influence decisions and potentially lead the state astray.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 04:00



TomTundex (

)