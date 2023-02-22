In Kenya, Ruto Was Not The Favorite Candidate Of The Former President But Still Won – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Twitter platform to recall what happened in the past Kenya presidential election last year.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator wrote “in Kenya, William Ruto was not the favorite candidate of the outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and yet Ruto won despite the odds. Just seek the favor of the majority of the masses and believe in yourself. Power comes from the almighty”.

Although the senator did not elaborate his post in details, but it is believed that his message is in relationship to the forthcoming presidential election, and he is only trying to say that despite any endorsement and presidential candidate may have from both past and present leaders, the candidate that would win would be the candidate that wins the heart of a majority of Nigerians.

