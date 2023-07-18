“In Just 2-3 Months, Tinubu Succeeded In Putting More People In Poverty Than Removing Them” -Adebayo Adewole

Prince Adebayo Adewole, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), spoke about the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his interview on AIT today.

Prince Adebayo Adewole said, “in just 2-3 months, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has succeeded in putting more people in poverty than removing them. He might eventually succeed in lifting people he appoints as his Ministers out of poverty.”

Speaking further, Prince Adebayo Adewole said, “in terms of providing a coordinated policy framework that will get Nigerians out of poverty, I don’t think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has any. He has been too busy to engage in critical investment in people. Investing in people is the solution to our challenges. These measures he is taking will not help the economy in any way.”

Lastly, Prince Adebayo Adewole said, “during the time of Sani Abacha, there was a guided deregulation of pump price. Now, we can’t do that under Tinubu because Abacha’s time was the moment of crisis in the country.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 23rd – 28th minutes).

