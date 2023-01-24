NEWS

In Igbo Land, We Can Go With The Third Force To Win The Presidency – Chidoka

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Igbo Land, We Can Go With The Third Force To Win The PresidencyChidoka

Osita Chidoka was in an interview with Channels TV. In which he reacted to some questions.

Have you heard that some members of your party have said they will not support Atiku Abubakar but will support Peter Obi?

Chidoka said, “In Igbo land, we can go with the third force to win the presidency of Nigeria.” My opinion is that two parties give the opportunity for every ethnic group to win the presidency.”

“I think Igbos can be president. Some people say we should go outside the PDP and try our luck and I said that is a perfect argument.

“Peter Obi is doing a great job of mobilizing People all over the country, but I don’t think that is the Igbo position. The Igbo position should be the Igbo investment in the PDP for 24 years, which cannot be thrown away.

Dear esteemed reader, What are your opinions concerning this? This is the link to the video. https://youtu.be/zlJNFEmmMIc

Content created and supplied by: Nicegirl232 (via 50minds
News )

#Igbo #Land #Force #Win #Presidency #ChidokaIn Igbo Land, We Can Go With The Third Force To Win The PresidencyChidoka Publish on 2023-01-24 08:17:33



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

9 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

11 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election –

19 mins ago

We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button