In Igbo Land, We Can Go With The Third Force To Win The Presidency – Chidoka

Osita Chidoka was in an interview with Channels TV. In which he reacted to some questions.

Have you heard that some members of your party have said they will not support Atiku Abubakar but will support Peter Obi?

Chidoka said, “In Igbo land, we can go with the third force to win the presidency of Nigeria.” My opinion is that two parties give the opportunity for every ethnic group to win the presidency.”

“I think Igbos can be president. Some people say we should go outside the PDP and try our luck and I said that is a perfect argument.

“Peter Obi is doing a great job of mobilizing People all over the country, but I don’t think that is the Igbo position. The Igbo position should be the Igbo investment in the PDP for 24 years, which cannot be thrown away.

