In fact, Nigerians would be willing to bring back Buhari if he Hasn’t gone too far – Jackson Lekan Ojo

According to Jackson Ojo, he stated that he personally cannot see any significant achievements made by the government. Instead, he observes widespread hardship across the country, which is not what Nigerians expected. He believes that by now, there should have been some evidence of the promises made before the election. Nigerians are currently suffering, with no noticeable improvements in any aspect of national life, including the economy and security. In fact, insecurity is increasing daily, and the value of the dollar has reached an unprecedented level. There are even rumors of another fuel price increase. In fact, Nigerians would be willing to bring back Buhari if he hasn’t gone too far.

