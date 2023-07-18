In Delta State where I come from, Ibori went to jail for stealing 78.5M dollars—Akeregha.

In an interview with Channels Television, the President of a civil liberties organisation, Igho Akeregha, stated Delta State, where he came from. Ibori, of course, went to jail for stealing 78.5 million dollars at that time.

(Photo Credit: Channels Television)

He further stated that people (the 1999 governors) cannot regroup in the presidential villa to determine the faith of Nigerians.

According to him, “there are a number of them who are good, but the majority of them looted from their states, and that’s why Nigeria is where it is today. Just travel across the states and you will find out there is no development anywhere,the roads are bad, and the infrastructure is zero. Delta State, where I came from, Ibori, of course, went to jail for stealing, not allegedly because he was convicted, but because he was stealing 78.5 million dollars at that time. You know what that can do to Delta State with a population of just less than 8 million. For us, we are very concerned with the CLO, and we cannot allow this to continue”.

Video credit: Channels Television (4:45)

