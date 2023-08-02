In court, INEC argued that Tinubu needs only 16% votes in FCT to be declared winner not 25%- Okonkwo

In a tweet that was made by Kenneth Okonkwo, who happens to be a member of the Labour Party yesterday on his official Twitter handle, he gave the update of what happened at the election tribunal yesterday.

While he was talking, he said, “1ST AUGUST, 2023. Today was slated for the adoption of final written addresses of all the parties. Independent National Electoral Commission admitted that there was a glitch that affected the transmission, and upload of presidential election results, but claimed that the glitch was technical, and not human. Yet, they asked the court to overlook it. They admitted that Tinubu did not score up to 25% of the votes in FCT yet asked the court to overlook it as FCT to them is a state.”

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress, stated that the High Court has decided that electronic transmission was not mandatory.

He said they argued that the glitch was not widespread enough to warrant nullification of the results and surprisingly, they argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs only 16 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared winner, and not 25 percent of the votes and that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need 25 percent of FCT to win.

He said, “INEC argued that Tinubu needs only 16% votes in FCT to be declared winner and not 25%. They argued that if there is any rerun, it should be between Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku, not Peter Obi, that should go for rerun. All the Respondents asked that the petition be dismissed.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission, issued the Petitioners the CTC of 18,088 blurred polling units results, which were the exact replica of the original results, and which if they remove from the election results, will nullify the outcome of the president election.

They submitted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forfeited $460,000, as fine for narcotics trafficking, and money laundry, and this clearly comes under Section 137(1)(d) of the Nigerian Constitution.

He said, “For them (the petitioner), the 25% in the Federal Capital Territory is compulsory before any presidential candidate is declared the winner. In the case of a re-run, it is Peter Obi that the Constitution permits to go for rerun. They urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought by the Petitioners.”

