In Court, INEC Argued That Tinubu Needs Only 16% Votes In FCT To Be Declared Winner Not 25% -Okonkwo

Yesterday, Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the Labour Party, shared an update on the election tribunal through his official Twitter account. He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress had stated that the High Court had ruled that electronic transmission of votes was not obligatory. They argued that the technical issue experienced during the election was not widespread enough to justify invalidating the results. Surprisingly, they also contended that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu only needed to secure 16 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared the winner, rather than the previously believed 25 percent. They claimed that he did not require 25 percent of the FCT votes to secure victory.

While he was talking, he said, “1ST AUGUST, 2023. Today was slated for the adoption of final written addresses of all the parties. Independent National Electoral Commission admitted that there was a glitch that affected the transmission, and upload of presidential election results, but claimed that the glitch was technical, and not human. Yet, they asked the court to overlook it. They admitted that Tinubu did not score up to 25% of the votes in FCT yet asked the court to overlook it as FCT to them is a state.”

He said, “INEC argued that Tinubu needs only 16% votes in FCT to be declared winner and not 25%. They argued that if there is any rerun, it should be between Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku, not Peter Obi, that should go for rerun. All the Respondents asked that the petition be dismissed.”

Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the Labour Party, took to his official Twitter handle yesterday to provide an update on the election tribunal proceedings. He reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress had argued that the High Court had ruled against the mandatory use of electronic transmission for votes. They justified their stance by claiming that the technical glitch encountered during the election was not widespread enough to warrant the nullification of the results. Additionally, they surprisingly asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu only needed to secure 16 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to emerge as the winner, contrary to the previously believed requirement of 25 percent. They emphasized that he did not require 25 percent of the FCT votes to secure victory.

Graciouswriter (

)