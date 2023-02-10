This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Civilised World APC Won’t Present Presidential Candidate – Bode George

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which is currently in power, has come under fire from the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who emphasised that the party has brought the nation to an unprecedented level of hardship. He also noted that in a more civilised environment, the ruling party would not have the audacity to nominate a presidential candidate and ask Nigerians to vote for him.

This statement was made by the Atona Odua of Yoruba land on Thursday during a press conference that was also attended by party leaders and friends.

George added, “I see it as sheer lunacy for anybody to campaign for the APC or to run on the platform of the APC, due to the condition of formlessness the ruling party has plunged Nigeria into,” noting that he was not speaking as a chieftain of the PDP but rather as a concerned Nigerian.

“It is heartbreaking to witness Nigeria slipping ever-deeper into a dismal situation.

Since there don’t seem to be any alternative viewpoints demanding the governing administration to halt and reconsider, I must admit that I am unable to understand the logic of silence in the face of the precipice into which the APC government has pushed Nigeria.

Bode Geirge said, “Our party, the PDP, and others, such as the Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), seem to have concurred to the present shenanigan, raising concerns over the silence of other political parties who ought to be concerned about the state of things.

“I wonder what hatred, what evil, what insanity will drive anyone of reasonable mind to bring Nigeria to the current level of hopelessness, annihilation, and utter agony of the populace.

“It confounds logic. As Nigerians wake up every day to the agonies of ongoing fuel scarcity, which are thrown at us by the NNPC, and the pain of lack of availability of currency, which is precipitated by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira rebranding, it dulls our senses.

Where is Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, he continued? Where is the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. With the presidential election just a few days away, why is the DG, Campaign Council of the PDP drowned out in a never-ending silence against the horrors of the APC government?

Why did they stand mute in a quiet that suggested a conspiracy?

Where are the political parties in opposition? What does the stillness in the cemetery mean for Nigerians? It appears to indicate that the political elite has relegated Nigerians’ right to do good to the scrap heap. According to independent report.

