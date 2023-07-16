NEWS

In Bayelsa State Governorship Election, If It Is A Free And Fair Election, PDP Will Win It-Ayodele

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently shared a message on his TikTok page regarding the upcoming Bayelsa State Governorship election in Nigeria. According to reports, Ayodele stated that if the election is conducted freely and fairly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge as the winner. However, he cautioned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to fight the PDP using various strategies and propaganda against the incumbent Governor.

Ayodele emphasized the need for the incumbent Governor to strategize and face the challenges posed by the APC in order to secure victory in the election. He advised the Governor to be proactive and take all necessary steps to ensure success. Ayodele claimed that God had revealed to him that the election is in favor of the PDP, unless it is rigged.

Primate Elijah Ayodele believes that if the Bayelsa State Governorship election is conducted fairly, the PDP will win. However, he warned of the APC’s determination to employ different strategies and propaganda against the incumbent Governor. Ayodele urged the Governor to be prepared and take the necessary actions to secure victory, as he claimed that God had indicated that the election favors the PDP unless it is rigged.

Tarifree (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Farotimi Reveals What He Observed In Lagos After Driving From Lekki To Ikorodu

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC asks tribunal to rely on LP evidence, Don’t fall for I POB’s antics, Kanu must face trial, CNG tells Tinubu

11 mins ago

Tinubu’s decision to remove petrol subsidy is gateway to prosperity – Ojo, President, CAC Worldwide

23 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC Fails To Bring BVAS, Asks Tribunal To Rely On LP’s Evidence, British-born Singer And Actress, Jane Birkin Dies At 76

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button