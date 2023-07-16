In Bayelsa State Governorship Election, If It Is A Free And Fair Election, PDP Will Win It-Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently shared a message on his TikTok page regarding the upcoming Bayelsa State Governorship election in Nigeria. According to reports, Ayodele stated that if the election is conducted freely and fairly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge as the winner. However, he cautioned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to fight the PDP using various strategies and propaganda against the incumbent Governor.

Ayodele emphasized the need for the incumbent Governor to strategize and face the challenges posed by the APC in order to secure victory in the election. He advised the Governor to be proactive and take all necessary steps to ensure success. Ayodele claimed that God had revealed to him that the election is in favor of the PDP, unless it is rigged.

