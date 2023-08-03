“In All Our Discussions, Nobody Made Mention Of The Further Increase Of Petrol To N617/L” – Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has expressed his frustration over the lack of acknowledgment from representatives of the federal government regarding the further increase in petrol prices. While speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Ajaero said despite multiple discussions on measures to allete the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians, there was no mention of the pump price of petrol surging from N520 per litre to N617 per litre.

While speaking in the recent negotiations, he said, “The conversation started less than one week ago and it was when we came out with the pronouncement that we were going to embark on a protest, that was why out of panic, we started the conversation. When you continue to have a movement without motion, it becomes doubtful so despite where we are today, despite the fact that we have been invited for meetings, we don’t have any agreement on the ground.”

The NLC president continued that the committee currently involved in the negotiations was formed after fuel pump price skyrocketed to N520 per litre, but lamented that ‘additional suffering’ was imposed on Nigerians due to the further increase to N617 while negotiations were ongoing.

“The committee that is meeting is a committee formed after the increase to N520. No mention has been made of the additional suffering imposed on Nigerians by a further increase to N617. In all our entire discussions, nobody made mention of this and it is like life goes on. What is the essence of the conversation? Is it the conversation based on 520 or the conversation based on 617?”

The NLC also announced on Wednesday that workers and labour unions have commenced nationwide protests.

