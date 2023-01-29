This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Adamawa State, very many people do not even know who Peter Obi is- Tahir Shehu

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State, Alhaji Tahir Shehu, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted to Peter Obi’s chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election in the country.

During the interview, Shehu was told that a lot of young Nigerians have been rooting for Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, as he was asked if youths in Adamawa are also rooting for Peter Obi.

When Shehu was reacting to this, he said that in Adamawa State, very many people do not even know who Peter Obi is and that, he cannot affect Atiku’s chances in the forthcoming election.

He said, “In Adamawa State, very many people do not even know who Peter Obi is. I am telling you; I know what I am saying. So, those that are campaigning for Obi have every right to do so, but the majority are with Atiku.”

Further talking, he said, “This is because even Obi knows that in terms of politics and exposure to the world, knowledge of the economy, cannot compare himself to Atiku, that was why Atiku Abubakar even picked him as his running mate in the 2019 general elections. I am not running him out, Peter Obi is very relevant as well, but he is not to be compared with Atiku. He cannot be compared with Atiku Abubakar right now.”

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds

News )

#Adamawa #State #people #Peter #Obi #Tahir #ShehuIn Adamawa State, very many people do not even know who Peter Obi is- Tahir Shehu Publish on 2023-01-29 07:41:19