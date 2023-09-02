NEWS

In A State Where You Have 3M People And You Sent N5B, Do You Think Anyone Can Get N1000? – Joe Ajaero

During an interview in a video (16:51) on Channels TV’s Politics Today program, Ajaeoro explained the labor union’s decision to stage a warning strike on September 5th and 6th due to the government’s failure to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal. He further stated that they would proceed with an indefinite strike if the federal government did not address their concerns regarding the subsidy removal.

Joe Ajaeoro, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, posed a question saying, “Can anyone receive 1000 naira in a state with a population of 3 million, when the federal government has allocated 5 billion naira as palliative?”

When asked about the 5 billion naira allocated by the federal government for each state, Ajaeoro questioned who the 5 billion naira was intended for and its purpose. He expressed uncertainty about the 5 billion naira and how it would benefit the people.

He said, “In a state with a population of 3 million and 5 billion naira allocated, can anyone realistically receive 1000 naira? We should not be concerned with their calculations; it doesn’t add up.”

