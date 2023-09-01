In a state where you have 3M people and you sent N5B, do you think anybody can get N1000 – Joe Ajaero

Joe Ajaeoro, President, Nigeria Labour Congress, asked that can anybody get 1000 naira in a state where people living there are 3 million and the federal government sent 5 billion naira as palliative.

Joe Ajaero asked the question in an interview with Channels TV during the Politics Today program, when he was airing their decision as Labour union to embark on warning strike on 5th & 6th of September, over govt inability to cushion effect of subsidy removal, and afterwards, they will go on indefinite strike if the federal government does not respond to their plight on cushioning the effect of subsidy removal, Seun Okinbwloye then asked him that what of the 5 billion naira that the federal government earmark for each state.

Joe Ajaero responded that the 5 billion naira is for who and it is for what. He said the 5 billion naira does not concern Labour and therefore they don’t know what it is all about. He then asked, how will the people benefit from that 5 billion naira?

“In a state you have 3 million people and you have 5 billion naira, do you think anybody can get 1000 nair? I don’t think we should be bordered by their calculation, it doesn’t add up.

