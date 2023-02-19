In A Short Time, We Are Leading Them In Credible Local And International Poll Surveys- Obi Boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has boasted about how his party gained wide recognition in a short time. The former governor of Anambra state made this known through the Head of National Publicity of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Tony Akeni. Peter Obi stated that barely 7 months after he joined the race for the seat of presidency, the Labour Party has gained recognition, both locally and internationally that the other parties cannot boast of.

The former governor of Anambra state stated that in public popularity and ballot demand, the Labour Party is ahead of all other political parties in Nigeria. He claimed that from behind the pack, his party has become a force to reckon with in the upcoming election. Obi stated that he believes that he has what it takes to emerge victorious in the upcoming election slated on February, 25.

Hear him, “I am proud to say that without the amazing sacrifices of the Obidient family, we would not have come this far. Since the beginning of this campaign, you have stood beside me and my running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. In a short time, we are leading them in credible local and international poll surveys. Barely 7 months after coming out, we have become a force to reckon with in the upcoming election.

I wish to re-state and amplify my eternal gratitude to the ObiDients family all over Nigeria and the globe. I am glad of the love and support you have shown us and we will like you to expand your energy and synergy to the last legal campaign evening before Election Day.”

