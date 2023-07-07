In a saner clime, now that NYSC has testified that Peter Mbah’s NYSC Certificate is fake – Okonkwo

In a recent statement shared on his official Twitter handle, Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent figure and advocate for good governance, expressed his disappointment over the unprofessional conduct of Peter Mbah, whose National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate was deemed to be fake by the NYSC. Okonkwo emphasized that in a more responsible society, Mbah would have taken the honorable route and resigned voluntarily, sparing himself the impending disgrace.

The actor and activist expressed his concern that Mbah’s actions reflect poorly on the citizens of Enugu State, causing them to be negatively perceived. Urging Mbah to take immediate action, Okonkwo respectfully pleaded with him to resign from his position, thereby relieving the people of Enugu State from the burden of this collective shame.

The revelation of a fake NYSC certificate raises questions about the integrity and credibility of individuals in positions of authority. Okonkwo’s plea highlights the importance of accountability and ethical behavior in public service, calling for responsible actions to maintain the trust of the people.

