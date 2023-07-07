NEWS

In A Sane Environment, The Likes Of Festus Okoye Should Have Resigned – Dele Farotimi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 371 1 minute read

Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and member of the Labour Party (LP), criticized Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Farotimi argued that Okoye should have either resigned or been called to answer questions about the conduct of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

In an interview on Channels Television, Farotimi expressed his belief that Okoye had a role in the alleged glitch in the INEC server. He suggested that in a sane environment, Okoye would have been invited for questioning and asked to explain what happened during the election. Farotimi criticized Okoye for claiming that there was a glitch in the INEC server, which allegedly prevented the electronic transmission of presidential election results.

Farotimi shared his personal experience, stating that the BVAS machine worked in his polling unit during the National Assembly elections, but stopped working when the presidential election concluded. He argued that INEC deliberately turned off its server because the election favored a predetermined candidate.

Farotimi’s comments reflect his skepticism and concern about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of INEC officials. He suggests that Okoye should be held accountable for the alleged glitch and that a thorough investigation should take place.

(Forward video to 2:18)

Newz247 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 371 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

8 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

10 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

21 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button