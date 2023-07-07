In A Sane Environment, The Likes Of Festus Okoye Should Have Resigned – Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and member of the Labour Party (LP), criticized Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Farotimi argued that Okoye should have either resigned or been called to answer questions about the conduct of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

In an interview on Channels Television, Farotimi expressed his belief that Okoye had a role in the alleged glitch in the INEC server. He suggested that in a sane environment, Okoye would have been invited for questioning and asked to explain what happened during the election. Farotimi criticized Okoye for claiming that there was a glitch in the INEC server, which allegedly prevented the electronic transmission of presidential election results.

Farotimi shared his personal experience, stating that the BVAS machine worked in his polling unit during the National Assembly elections, but stopped working when the presidential election concluded. He argued that INEC deliberately turned off its server because the election favored a predetermined candidate.

Farotimi’s comments reflect his skepticism and concern about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of INEC officials. He suggests that Okoye should be held accountable for the alleged glitch and that a thorough investigation should take place.

