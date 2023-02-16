NEWS

In a photo making waves on social media, Wike was seen helping Tinubu enter a bus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, conducted a campaign rally in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday. Other APC chieftains, including Adams Oshiomole and the APC National Chairman, accompanied them. Their fans flocked to the campaign rally venue to greet them. However, following the campaign rally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led a delegation to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike received them at the State House in Port Harcourt.

However, in a photo that has gone viral on social media, Governor Nyesom Wike can be seen helping the APC Presidential candidate enter a bus as he was leaving the State House with his delegates after meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike. Some Nigerians have reacted to the photo on their Twitter accounts. Reacting to that, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Ellastrous’ replied, “Support your candidate and leave Wike Alone”.

Below are some of the reactions and comments from Nigerians:

