In a meeting we had some weeks ago, we chose our preferred candidate- Ango Abdullahi

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper online this morning, it was reported that the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State, Professor Ango Abdullahi, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has said that the Naira redesign cannot stop election rigging in Nigeria.

Recall that some months ago, Ango Abdullahi said the NEF, would unveil its preferred presidential candidate before the presidential election, and when he was asked if the NEF has chosen her candidate already, Ango Abdullahi said yes.

He said, “In a meeting we had some weeks ago, we chose our preferred candidate. We have reached that point, but I will not tell you who the person is for now. NEF is still discussing with other stakeholders from other parts of the country who are interested in the elections. Even today (last Thursday), we are having a meeting with the representatives of the Ohanaeze in Abuja.”

When the interviewer expressed surprised that the Northern Elders Forum, was having a meeting with Ohanaeze, Ango said, “Yes, representatives of NEF and Ohanaeze are meeting right now and we do not know the outcome of their discussion yet. When they are ready to tell us what they agree on, we will let you know.”

