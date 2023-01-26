In a meeting, Auwal could not defend Atiku when a chieftain said North will not support him-Achimugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video that was shared by the Television Continental yesterday evening, it was seen that a whistleblower, whose name was given as Michael Achimugu, (And former Atiku’s aide), has said he exposed the corruption allegation against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to help Nigerians in making the right decision.

While he was talking during the interview, he claimed that he had spoken with a lot of Northern elites, who were once Atiku’s close allies but, refused to support his presidential ambition.

He said, “In a meeting in Yola, Auwal could not defend Atiku when a chieftain said North will not support him.”

While Michael was explaining this, he said that some months back, he was at a meeting in Yola, and during the meeting, a chieftain in Adamawa, said that the North won’t support Atiku’s presidential ambition, as he gave his reasons why they will not support him. However, after the chieftain finished talking, Michael said Atiku’s daughter, Auwal, could not defend her own father because the allegations were true.



