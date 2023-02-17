This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a formal appeal to Benue voters, Ortom said, “I’m working for him; please vote for Peter Obi.”

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State, has formally endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president in the February election.

The 2023 election shouldn’t be based on party, according to Ortom, who spoke on Thursday at a Town Hall meeting in the state capital of Makurdi. He claimed that all of the political parties in the nation had failed Nigerians.

The governor, who received a standing ovation after declaring Obi as his candidate, stated that the upcoming election must produce a new Nigeria that would provide its citizens with equity, fairness, and justice.

We have reached a point where we must put feelings aside and look for those who can lead with the fear of God and give the youths gainful jobs, he remarked.

In 2023, we must create a new Nigeria that will provide its citizens with equity, fairness, and justice.

Political parties, including the Labour Party, have failed Nigerians, just as the PDP and APC have failed that country’s citizens. So, we need to focus on people, on those who are capable of delivering.

As I do not belong to the Labour Party but rather work for Peter Obi, this is not a party issue. Peter Obi will see to it that we close both of our eyes at night. We’ll put an end to the senseless deaths that are occurring in our nation.

I’ve decided to back him. I’m grateful to each of you for selecting Peter Obi. Peter Obi, one of the three contenders for president, have the qualities and skills necessary to lead Nigeria.

Just after the State High Court prohibited the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from suspending and exiling him, Governor Ortom made the audacious statement.

