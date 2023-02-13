NEWS

In 2023, Peter Obi’s Labour Party disbands and pledges its support for the PDP in Ogun

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Ogun State, a few Labour Party members have switched allegiances to the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Monday, Olumide Aderinokun, a PDP senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, welcomed the erstwhile Peter Obi followers into his party during a visit to Ewekoro LG.

Fayoyin Kayode, the vice chairman of the Labour Party in Ewekoro, served as its leader.

According to Kayode, the LP members who left the party and joined the PDP insist on Aderinokun and other party members.

“We are defecting to the PDP from the Labour Party. We would be trying to make Aderinokun of the PDP our next senator, along with other party candidates, he declared.

In the several wards of Ewekoro, nearly 2000 Labour Party members switched to the PDP, according to Kayode.

“We are excited about the future with Aderinokun, and he stands out among his competitors as a man of character. I recently learned about him, and I was amazed by his background. Ibikunle Amosun’s successor, Aderinokun, is deserving.

