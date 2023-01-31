In 2019, We Didn’t Have LP, To Me, It Is A Challenge To PDP In Certain Parts Of The State-Makarfi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election in his state.

The one-time Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stated that his party is now ready to flush out the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday on the preparation of the Peoples Democratic Party towards the forthcoming elections.

He however stated that each election always comes with its own peculiarities and difficulties as he cited the Labour Party as an example.

In his words; “Each election always comes with its difficulties and peculiarities. In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party. To me, it is a challenge to PDP in certain parts of the State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the 11th of March for the governorship election across the country.

Source – Nigerian Tribune paper

OgbeniPOG (

)