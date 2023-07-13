In 2019, Under Oshiomhole, Each Candidate Obtained Something From The National Secretariat – Salihu Moh. Lukman

The management disaster within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, assumed a brand new twist yesterday, following revelations means of its National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Moh. Lukman, that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, willfully refused to increase monetary help to President Bola Tinubu and all applicants for the party within the lead-up to the 2023 standard election.

At a briefing in Abuja, Lukman, who has been vociferous in asking Adamu to render a monetary account of the party budget, mentioned that the party remodeled N30 billion from the sale of forms, but it in no way supported any of its applicants.

Lukman was reacting to two separate TV interviews granted Adamu and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, wherein the two chieftains accused him of being a nonentity and black sheep within the party.

His words: “We are predicted to offer a proposed countrywide budget to the National Executive Committee, NEC, for approval the means of the provisions of Article 13(3A)(14) of the APC constitution.

‘’Till date, as a member of the NWC and majority individuals of the NWC, perhaps besides the Financial Secretary, Treasurer, and or Auditor, who might also additionally have interior expertise of the way lots become expended at the maintenance of the countrywide secretariat of the party, we no longer recognize what’s being expended.

“Talking of nationwide finances, we’re simply popping out of elections in which we are now no longer capable of preserving beyond precedence. What has become beyond precedence? Under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2019, each candidate for the party obtained something from the secretariat.

‘’In the last election, no candidate from the party obtained a dime. Talking of finances, in our constitution, the NEC is meant to approve a few sharing formulas.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

